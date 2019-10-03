Contrasting of trivago N.V. (TRVG) and Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Since trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago N.V. 5 1.15 26.55M 0.11 47.16 Yandex N.V. 37 2470.11 279.54M 2.30 17.07

In table 1 we can see trivago N.V. and Yandex N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Yandex N.V. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than trivago N.V. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. trivago N.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex N.V., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago N.V. 582,109,186.58% 4% 3.1% Yandex N.V. 760,653,061.22% 27.1% 18.9%

Liquidity

trivago N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Yandex N.V. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. trivago N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yandex N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of trivago N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.8% of Yandex N.V. are owned by institutional investors. trivago N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 4.98%. Competitively, 3.49% are Yandex N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) trivago N.V. 7.53% 22.38% 12.72% -11.23% 25.67% -8.7% Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4%

For the past year trivago N.V. has -8.7% weaker performance while Yandex N.V. has 43.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Yandex N.V. beats on 11 of the 13 factors trivago N.V.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.4 million hotels worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.