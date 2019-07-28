Contrasting of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) and National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) and National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Group Inc. 21 0.33 N/A -8.59 0.00 National Presto Industries Inc. 107 2.09 N/A 5.70 17.74

Table 1 demonstrates Triumph Group Inc. and National Presto Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Triumph Group Inc. and National Presto Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Group Inc. 0.00% 701% -14.6% National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.72 beta indicates that Triumph Group Inc. is 172.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. National Presto Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 0.34 beta which makes it 66.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Triumph Group Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9. Competitively, National Presto Industries Inc. has 7.3 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Presto Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Triumph Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Triumph Group Inc. and National Presto Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 National Presto Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Triumph Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 56.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Triumph Group Inc. shares and 68.1% of National Presto Industries Inc. shares. Triumph Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.4% of National Presto Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Group Inc. -11.88% -5.36% -6.6% -1.69% -4.36% 87.13% National Presto Industries Inc. -7.36% -7.39% -17.32% -20.97% 3.92% -9.83%

For the past year Triumph Group Inc. had bullish trend while National Presto Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

National Presto Industries Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Triumph Group Inc.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.