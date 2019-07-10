Contrasting of Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) compete against each other in the Regional – Southwest Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp Inc. 30 3.07 N/A 2.03 14.54 Heartland Financial USA Inc. 45 3.17 N/A 3.66 11.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Triumph Bancorp Inc. and Heartland Financial USA Inc. Heartland Financial USA Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.2% Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.12 beta means Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.9 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.1% of Triumph Bancorp Inc. shares and 56.5% of Heartland Financial USA Inc. shares. Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Bancorp Inc. -2.86% -3.5% -5.95% -21.31% -25.22% -0.54% Heartland Financial USA Inc. -3.99% -5.26% -10.8% -21.4% -20.3% -2.09%

For the past year Triumph Bancorp Inc. was less bearish than Heartland Financial USA Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Heartland Financial USA Inc. beats Triumph Bancorp Inc.