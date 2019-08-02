Contrasting of TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) and Its Peers

We are comparing TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of TripAdvisor Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have TripAdvisor Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.40% 6.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing TripAdvisor Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor Inc. N/A 51 44.28 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

TripAdvisor Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for TripAdvisor Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 2.89 2.63

TripAdvisor Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $78, suggesting a potential upside of 78.20%. The potential upside of the rivals is 64.50%. Given TripAdvisor Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TripAdvisor Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TripAdvisor Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year TripAdvisor Inc. has -18.15% weaker performance while TripAdvisor Inc.’s rivals have 39.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

TripAdvisor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. TripAdvisor Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TripAdvisor Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.34 shows that TripAdvisor Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc.’s peers are 38.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors TripAdvisor Inc.’s rivals beat TripAdvisor Inc.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.