Contrasting of Trio-Tech International (TRT) and Its Competitors

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trio-Tech International has 32.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Trio-Tech International has 36.12% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.10% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trio-Tech International and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 0.00% 7.90% 4.80% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Trio-Tech International and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International N/A 3 6.94 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Trio-Tech International has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Trio-Tech International is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Trio-Tech International and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.11 2.74

The potential upside of the rivals is 49.15%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trio-Tech International and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trio-Tech International 3.46% 11.71% 6.03% 14.55% -33.2% 35.77% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Trio-Tech International was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trio-Tech International are 2.3 and 1.9. Competitively, Trio-Tech International’s rivals have 5.13 and 4.34 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trio-Tech International’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trio-Tech International.

Volatility & Risk

Trio-Tech International is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.54. Competitively, Trio-Tech International’s competitors’ beta is 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Trio-Tech International does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trio-Tech International’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Trio-Tech International.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The companyÂ’s Testing Services segment provides stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel displays magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end semiconductor test equipment comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. Trio-Tech International primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.