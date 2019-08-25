Contrasting of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|4
|31.57
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|25
|5.90
|N/A
|0.03
|796.58
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.1%
|-3.5%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares and 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares. 4.4% are Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|3.7%
|8.53%
|4.74%
|-3.23%
|-34.38%
|-3.23%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.95%
|0.56%
|0.91%
|1.6%
|0.09%
|9.49%
For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Gladstone Commercial Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
