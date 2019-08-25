Contrasting of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 31.57 N/A -0.27 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.90 N/A 0.03 796.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares and 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares. 4.4% are Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Gladstone Commercial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.