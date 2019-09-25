Contrasting of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 29.70 N/A -0.27 0.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.15 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.17 and it happens to be 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Farmland Partners Inc. has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 50.4%. Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.3% of Farmland Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23% Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Farmland Partners Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Farmland Partners Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.