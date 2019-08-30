Contrasting of Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL)

Since Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tortoise Acquisition Corp.