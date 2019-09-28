Contrasting of Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and Its Peers

As Conglomerates company, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. has 20.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trinity Merger Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Trinity Merger Corp. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 31.92M N/A 102.88 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

With currently lower P/E ratio Trinity Merger Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Trinity Merger Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -39.97%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Merger Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Trinity Merger Corp. has a Current Ratio of 592.8 and a Quick Ratio of 592.8. Competitively, Trinity Merger Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Trinity Merger Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trinity Merger Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

Trinity Merger Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.