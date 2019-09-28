Contrasting of Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and Its Peers

As Conglomerates company, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Trinity Merger Corp. has 20.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Trinity Merger Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Trinity Merger Corp. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|31.92M
|N/A
|102.88
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
With currently lower P/E ratio Trinity Merger Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Trinity Merger Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2.50
As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -39.97%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Merger Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.
Liquidity
Trinity Merger Corp. has a Current Ratio of 592.8 and a Quick Ratio of 592.8. Competitively, Trinity Merger Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Trinity Merger Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trinity Merger Corp.’s peers.
Dividends
Trinity Merger Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
