Contrasting of Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94

Table 1 highlights Trinity Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Leo Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Trinity Merger Corp. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Trinity Merger Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Leo Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trinity Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Leo Holdings Corp. has 24.55% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.