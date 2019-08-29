Contrasting of Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|151.94
Table 1 highlights Trinity Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Leo Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Trinity Merger Corp. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Trinity Merger Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Leo Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Trinity Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Leo Holdings Corp. has 24.55% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Leo Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Leo Holdings Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
