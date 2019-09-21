Contrasting of Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

In table 1 we can see Trinity Merger Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Allegro Merger Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Merger Corp. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Trinity Merger Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Allegro Merger Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trinity Merger Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.