Contrasting of Trimble Inc. (TRMB) and Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble Inc. 41 2.92 N/A 1.21 34.81 Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.64 N/A 0.42 11.99

Table 1 highlights Trimble Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Image Sensing Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Trimble Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Trimble Inc. is currently more expensive than Image Sensing Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trimble Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.1% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.3% 17.3%

Volatility & Risk

Trimble Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Image Sensing Systems Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Trimble Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Image Sensing Systems Inc. are 4.2 and 3.6 respectively. Image Sensing Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trimble Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Trimble Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trimble Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.60% and an $46 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of Trimble Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.7% of Image Sensing Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Trimble Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.1% of Image Sensing Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trimble Inc. -6.57% -7.69% 4.45% 13.51% 20.81% 28.41% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11%

For the past year Trimble Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Summary

Trimble Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.