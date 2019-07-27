Contrasting of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 147.40 N/A -2.17 0.00

Demonstrates Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 628.65%. Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 150.60% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 31.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.