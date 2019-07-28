Contrasting of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.35 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 628.65% at a $2.5 consensus price target. Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 884.85%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.67% and 26.3% respectively. About 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -64.62% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 62.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.