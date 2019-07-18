Contrasting of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 121.10 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is $2.5, with potential upside of 584.93%. Competitively the consensus target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, which is potential 99.20% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Otonomy Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares. 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -64.62% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 56.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.