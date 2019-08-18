Contrasting of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

We are contrasting Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 822.17% upside potential and an average target price of $2.5. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 141.94% and its average target price is $3. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. About 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.