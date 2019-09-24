Contrasting of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 15.64 N/A -7.90 0.00

Demonstrates Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.67% and 30% respectively. 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.