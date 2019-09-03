Contrasting of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

We will be comparing the differences between Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares. Competitively, 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 3 of the 5 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.