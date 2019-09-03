Contrasting of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

We will be comparing the differences between Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares. Competitively, 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 3 of the 5 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.