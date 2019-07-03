Contrasting of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trident Acquisitions Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.88% and 49.3%. About 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.1% 0.59% 2.71% 4.49% 0% 2.71% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. -0.59% 0.2% 2% 0% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.