Contrasting of TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

Since TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) are part of the Residential Construction industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRI Pointe Group Inc. 13 0.63 N/A 1.54 8.98 The New Home Company Inc. 5 0.13 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRI Pointe Group Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.9% The New Home Company Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -2.3%

Risk & Volatility

TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. The New Home Company Inc.’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TRI Pointe Group Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRI Pointe Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The New Home Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TRI Pointe Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, and a 9.57% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.05% of TRI Pointe Group Inc. shares and 71.8% of The New Home Company Inc. shares. TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of The New Home Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRI Pointe Group Inc. 5.73% 0.07% 4.92% 16.19% -18.43% 26.72% The New Home Company Inc. -4.21% -18.64% -36.75% -44.04% -55.23% -17.4%

For the past year TRI Pointe Group Inc. has 26.72% stronger performance while The New Home Company Inc. has -17.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors TRI Pointe Group Inc. beats The New Home Company Inc.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. It also builds and sells land and lots. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. In addition, it offers financial services, such as mortgage financing and title services. The company sells homes through its own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Weyerhaeuser NR Company.