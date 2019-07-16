Contrasting of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77.4% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.