Contrasting of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

We are comparing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 7 15.76 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 45.6%. Insiders owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.