Contrasting of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $22.75, which is potential 151.66% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 79.5%. Insiders owned roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.