Contrasting of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.61 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.