Contrasting of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|3.61
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
