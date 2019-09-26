Contrasting of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 228.30 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 97.6% respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.