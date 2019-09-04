Contrasting of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.41 N/A -2.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 45.4%. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.9%. Competitively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.