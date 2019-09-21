Contrasting of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 27.94 N/A -0.35 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trevena Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Surface Oncology Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Trevena Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 258.97% for Trevena Inc. with average price target of $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Trevena Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.