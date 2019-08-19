Contrasting of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Both Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 25.28 N/A -0.35 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.46 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trevena Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.39 beta means Trevena Inc.’s volatility is 139.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, PolarityTE Inc. has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Trevena Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, and a 296.56% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. About 1% of Trevena Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.