Contrasting of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 26.91M -1.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevena Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trevena Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 9,041,512,714.63% -61.5% -37.5% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 1,303,021,499.13% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Trevena Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 254.97% and an $3.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trevena Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 79.4%. About 1% of Trevena Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.