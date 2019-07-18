Contrasting of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Both Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 16.60 N/A -0.43 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevena Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trevena Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Risk and Volatility

Trevena Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.52 beta. MediciNova Inc. on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 46.4 while its Quick Ratio is 46.4. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Trevena Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential is 239.81% at a $3.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of MediciNova Inc. is $22, which is potential 127.51% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than MediciNova Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 21.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Trevena Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year Trevena Inc. was more bullish than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Trevena Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.