Contrasting of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 14.66 N/A -0.35 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.16 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevena Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Risk and Volatility

Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.39 beta. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. FibroGen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$3.5 is Trevena Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 284.66%. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc.’s average target price is $71.25, while its potential upside is 56.46%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Trevena Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Trevena Inc. was more bullish than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Trevena Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.