Contrasting of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 25.30 N/A -0.35 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 44.67 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevena Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.39 beta. Cellectis S.A.’s 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Trevena Inc. and Cellectis S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc. has a 288.89% upside potential and an average price target of $3.5. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A.’s consensus price target is $38.67, while its potential upside is 214.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Cellectis S.A. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Trevena Inc. had bullish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.