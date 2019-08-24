Contrasting of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 25.40 N/A -0.35 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.19 N/A -4.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trevena Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.39. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.57 beta and it is 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, and a 294.63% upside potential. Competitively Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 718.97%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Trevena Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1% of Trevena Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Trevena Inc. had bullish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Trevena Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.