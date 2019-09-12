Contrasting of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 26.05 N/A -0.35 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trevena Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Trevena Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential is 282.51% at a $3.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than Biofrontera AG

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Biofrontera AG.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.