Contrasting of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 27.92 N/A -0.35 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 42 6.72 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Trevena Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 16.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 258.97% and an $3.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 96.6% respectively. Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Trevena Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.