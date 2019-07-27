Contrasting of Travelzoo (TZOO) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

We are comparing Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo 15 1.40 N/A 0.43 47.98 Sogou Inc. 5 1.33 N/A 0.20 25.64

Demonstrates Travelzoo and Sogou Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Sogou Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Travelzoo. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Travelzoo’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Sogou Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Travelzoo and Sogou Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 0.00% 23.8% 8.5% Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32% of Travelzoo shares and 24.7% of Sogou Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Travelzoo’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.85% of Sogou Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Travelzoo 4.55% 45.74% 20.37% 127% 40.68% 110.38% Sogou Inc. -5.82% -5.99% -14.8% -9.91% -46.32% -1.33%

For the past year Travelzoo had bullish trend while Sogou Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Travelzoo beats on 10 of the 10 factors Sogou Inc.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.