Contrasting of TransUnion (TRU) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion 73 6.12 N/A 1.61 51.45 WNS (Holdings) Limited 58 3.68 N/A 2.12 29.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TransUnion and WNS (Holdings) Limited. WNS (Holdings) Limited appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransUnion. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TransUnion’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has TransUnion and WNS (Holdings) Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5% WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9%

Volatility & Risk

TransUnion is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.01. Competitively, WNS (Holdings) Limited’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TransUnion and WNS (Holdings) Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67 WNS (Holdings) Limited 0 0 0 0.00

TransUnion’s average target price is $84.33, while its potential upside is 4.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TransUnion and WNS (Holdings) Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.1% respectively. About 0.5% of TransUnion’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, WNS (Holdings) Limited has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76% WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74%

For the past year TransUnion has weaker performance than WNS (Holdings) Limited

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.