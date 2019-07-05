Contrasting of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean Ltd. 8 1.19 N/A -3.91 0.00 TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.55 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Transocean Ltd. and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Transocean Ltd. and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean Ltd. 0.00% -15.5% -7.9% TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Transocean Ltd.’s current beta is 1.72 and it happens to be 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Transocean Ltd. are 2.7 and 2.4. Competitively, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Transocean Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Transocean Ltd. and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean Ltd. 0 1 3 2.75 TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Transocean Ltd. is $10.17, with potential upside of 67.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.2% of Transocean Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.4% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Transocean Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transocean Ltd. -2.37% -13.84% -11.26% -29.63% -44.49% 6.77% TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 14.88% -0.88% -34.02% -37.04% -50.76% -20.7%

For the past year Transocean Ltd. had bullish trend while TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Transocean Ltd. beats TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Vernier, Switzerland.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.