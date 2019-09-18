Contrasting of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 125.33 N/A -2.44 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Translate Bio Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Translate Bio Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 13.8 and 13.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Translate Bio Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 110.21% at a $21 average price target. Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 33.74%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Translate Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Kura Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Translate Bio Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 70.8% respectively. About 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.