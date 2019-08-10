Contrasting of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Its Competitors

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. has 58.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Translate Bio Inc. has 31.15% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Translate Bio Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Translate Bio Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

$21 is the consensus price target of Translate Bio Inc., with a potential upside of 157.99%. The potential upside of the competitors is 137.53%. With higher probable upside potential for Translate Bio Inc.’s peers, research analysts think Translate Bio Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Translate Bio Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Translate Bio Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.