Contrasting of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Both Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 157.95 N/A -2.17 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Translate Bio Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 10.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.5. The Current Ratio of rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Translate Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Translate Bio Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 133.85% and an $21 average target price. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.75 average target price and a 543.71% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Translate Bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.