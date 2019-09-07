Contrasting of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

We will be comparing the differences between Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 127.02 N/A -2.44 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 509.83 N/A -1.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Translate Bio Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Translate Bio Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, and a 107.31% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.