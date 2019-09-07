Contrasting of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

This is a contrast between Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 127.02 N/A -2.44 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 19.86 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Translate Bio Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Liquidity

7.7 and 7.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. Its rival Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc. has an average target price of $21, and a 107.31% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. Insiders owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.