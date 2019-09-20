Contrasting of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 125.52 N/A -2.44 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Translate Bio Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Translate Bio Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 109.79% for Translate Bio Inc. with average target price of $21. On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 151.57% and its average target price is $6. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 35.1%. Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.15%. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.