Contrasting of TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.62 N/A 0.23 6.86 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.24 N/A 0.53 3.44

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TransGlobe Energy Corporation is presently more expensive than Chesapeake Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Chesapeake Energy Corporation on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Chesapeake Energy Corporation which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. TransGlobe Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 2 2.50

Competitively Chesapeake Energy Corporation has an average target price of $3.17, with potential upside of 100.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares and 71.2% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.