Contrasting of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) and Its Rivals

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TransDigm Group Incorporated has 23.38% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.94% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of TransDigm Group Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TransDigm Group Incorporated and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group Incorporated 0.00% -46.40% 6.10% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares TransDigm Group Incorporated and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group Incorporated N/A 473 32.99 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

TransDigm Group Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio TransDigm Group Incorporated is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group Incorporated 1 2 5 2.63 Industry Average 1.33 2.25 2.50 2.48

TransDigm Group Incorporated currently has an average price target of $473.13, suggesting a potential downside of -11.62%. The peers have a potential upside of 49.60%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, TransDigm Group Incorporated make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TransDigm Group Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransDigm Group Incorporated -1.86% 0.2% 1.64% 26.07% 32.65% 42.75% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year TransDigm Group Incorporated was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

TransDigm Group Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, TransDigm Group Incorporated’s peers Current Ratio is 2.97 and has 2.15 Quick Ratio. TransDigm Group Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransDigm Group Incorporated’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

TransDigm Group Incorporated is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, TransDigm Group Incorporated’s peers are 2.14% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Dividends

TransDigm Group Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TransDigm Group Incorporated beats TransDigm Group Incorporated’s competitors on 5 of the 6 factors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.