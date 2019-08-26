Contrasting of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 29 2.37 N/A 20.12 1.26 Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.78 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.2% 15.6% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clipper Realty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 42.86% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.7% and 70.2%. Insiders held 3.4% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Clipper Realty Inc.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Clipper Realty Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.