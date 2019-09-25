Contrasting of Transcat Inc. (TRNS) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcat Inc. 24 1.08 N/A 0.95 25.07 LRAD Corporation 3 3.28 N/A 0.12 34.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Transcat Inc. and LRAD Corporation. LRAD Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Transcat Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Transcat Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than LRAD Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcat Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 6.9% LRAD Corporation 0.00% -0.9% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Transcat Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, LRAD Corporation’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Transcat Inc. Its rival LRAD Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 3.8 respectively. LRAD Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Transcat Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Transcat Inc. and LRAD Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 63% and 52.9% respectively. Transcat Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.7%. Competitively, LRAD Corporation has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcat Inc. 0.38% -7.5% -0.58% 8.42% 4.7% 25.24% LRAD Corporation 2.97% 20.58% 32.06% 63.17% 51.27% 65.08%

For the past year Transcat Inc. has weaker performance than LRAD Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Transcat Inc. beats LRAD Corporation.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customersÂ’ assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customersÂ’ test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic products that beam, focus, and control sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional sound products, which are used for communication and deterring threats over distances. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. LRAD Corporation sells its products directly to government, military, end-users, and defense-related companies, as well as to small network of independent resellers and system integrators. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.