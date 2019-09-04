Contrasting of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) and Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) and Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.56 N/A -0.14 0.00 Antero Resources Corporation 7 0.25 N/A 1.87 2.47

In table 1 we can see TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Antero Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% -72.5% -5.3% Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Antero Resources Corporation on the other hand, has 0.69 beta which makes it 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Antero Resources Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Antero Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Antero Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Antero Resources Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Antero Resources Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9.75 average target price and a 175.42% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Antero Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19% and 93.6%. About 18.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.3% are Antero Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. -4.51% -5.98% -0.65% -42.56% -36.62% -29.31% Antero Resources Corporation -6.3% -14.47% -35.34% -56.34% -77.36% -50.91%

For the past year TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has stronger performance than Antero Resources Corporation

Summary

Antero Resources Corporation beats TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.