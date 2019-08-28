Contrasting of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Information & Delivery Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tradeweb Markets Inc. has 41.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.42% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.5% of Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.20% of all Information & Delivery Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tradeweb Markets Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tradeweb Markets Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.33% 46.88% 15.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Tradeweb Markets Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tradeweb Markets Inc. N/A 44 67.37 Industry Average 414.11M 2.54B 38.87

Tradeweb Markets Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Tradeweb Markets Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tradeweb Markets Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Industry Average 3.00 3.33 1.00 2.37

With consensus price target of $43.8, Tradeweb Markets Inc. has a potential upside of 2.22%. The potential upside of the competitors is 3.46%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tradeweb Markets Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tradeweb Markets Inc. 2% 7.96% 17.49% 0% 0% 32.25% Industry Average 2.00% 5.38% 7.73% 22.81% 14.43% 31.38%

For the past year Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Tradeweb Markets Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s peers beat Tradeweb Markets Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.